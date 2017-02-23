Nuggets reportedly rejected in their attempts to land Paul George

For years, the Denver Nuggets have seemingly been on the hunt to land a superstar. On Thursday, leading up the NBA Trade Deadline, they were apparently at it again; again, falling short.

Denver today made a "monster" offer to Indiana for Paul George, league sources tell @ChrisBHaynes and me, but the talks gained no traction. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

It is unclear what the Nuggets were offering for Paul George, but compensation may not have been the issue. Instead, it may have been that George couldn’t see a clear path to the NBA Finals, with teams like the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs standing in the way.

The Nuggets could have offered players such as Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Kenneth Faried, Emmanuel Mudiay and/or Jamal Murray in exchange for George.

George is having another solid season for the Indiana Pacers, averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.