Nuggets send Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez to the D-League

Less than 24 hours after Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone called out his team’s veterans, it was instead a pair of rookies who were sent to the chopping block.

The Nuggets announced on Wednesday that they have reassigned guard Malik Beasley and forward Juancho Hernangomez to the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League. Bothe players saw exactly one minute of game action during Tuesday’s 120-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings, with each player grabbing a rebound and Beasley scoring two points.

A first-round selection (15th overall) by Denver in the 2016 NBA Draft, Hernangomez has appeared in 24 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per night. This will be the 21-year-old Spainiard’s first trip to the D-League.

Yet another of the Nuggets’ first-round selections last summer (19th overall), Beasley has played in 10 games, averaging 2.8 points in just 5.5 nightly minutes. This will mark the 20-year-old’s second trip to Sioux Falls this season, where averaged 18.5 points in two previous games.