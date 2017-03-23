Nuggets win, both against the Cavs and in the Me Vs. Nuggets challenge

So, apparently it’s a thing to try and eat as many chicken nuggets as the Denver Nuggets score points. Many Cleveland Cavaliers fans attempted it on Wednesday night. It proved to be quite the undertaking, as the Cavs fell to the Nuggets 126-113.

I can already tell this was a bad idea #MeVsNuggets pic.twitter.com/KjDqSNdIJO — Stephan Sharp 📎 (@StephanSharp) March 23, 2017

The afore-embedded Stephan Sharp tapped out at 82. He wasn’t the only one to step up to the plate either. In fact, even the Cavaliers themselves showed the contest a little Love.

For those who participated, we wish you a speedy recovery. If nothing else it was a novel idea. Considering it led to at least a few more sales, the folks at McDonald’s have to be saying “I’m lovin’ it.”