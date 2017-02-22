Odds in favor of Tony Romo landing in the Mile High City

With so many teams having questions surrounding the quarterback position, it is hard to say who will end up where. Will the Houston Texans rid themselves of their crippling relationship with Brock Osweiler? Can the Chicago Bears find someone else willing to pick up Jay Cutler? With already drafting two young prospects, will the Denver Broncos try and find another solution?

It’s hard to predict the future, that’s why it’s always fun to consult the gambling world, and look at the odds. As of right now, Betonline currently has Tony Romo headed to the Broncos at +250 odds (1/3). While Bovada, an online gambling cousin, offers slightly worse odds at +300.

Although these two sites have different payouts, they do have one thing in common: Tony Romo has the best odds of being on the Denver Broncos roster by the start of the 2017 season.

General manager John Elway and new head coach Vance Joseph have a lot of tasks to take care of before the start of next season. Their decision on who will be the starting quarterback is just one of those items. All we can do is place our bets, sit back, watch and wait.

But just as a fare warning, the house always wins.