OPPOSING VIEWS: CU & CSU insiders preview the Rocky Mountain Showdown

Here at Mile High Sports we are a staff divided. But that’s not all too dissimilar to just about every office (and many homes) here in Colorado. Both Buffs and Rams populate our ranks and we’ve shared great partnerships with both schools over the years.

So, as the 2017 Rocky Mountain Showdown approaches, we’re committed to providing balanced coverage between the two schools as we preview what is shaping up to be a fantastic game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Friday.

Renaud Notaro featured insiders from both programs on The Final Verdict ahead of the big game. Give a listen in the podcasts below. There’s great information here for everyone, regardless of loyalties!

Munsterteiger is curious to see how good the CSU defense really is after producing five turnovers against Oregon State in their opener. CU is stacked with offensive firepower, and he’s not sure the Rams have the means to slow down the Buffs’ potent attack.

Lyell was in Fort Collins for their historic stadium-opening win over Oregon State and says he was very surprised by how strong CSU’s defense looked in the second half. He expects Colorado to attack the Rams on several fronts, led by running back Phillip Lindsay and quarterback Steven Montez.

Catch The Final Verdict with Notaro and Jacobs every M-Th from 6p-8p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup.