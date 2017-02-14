Ottawa Senators GM confirms trade talks with Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic is talking to more teams than just the Boston Bruins. On Monday, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion confirmed that he has had discussions with the Avs as well.

“I’ve talked to [Sakic], as I’ve talked a lot of my other counterparts, and maybe some names aren’t out there,” Dorion told TSN 1200 (via the Ottawa Sun). “It’s the right thing to do to kick tires to find out what’s available and what’s not available from their team.”

A deal does not appear likely however, as the price of the pieces the Senators would want (presumably either Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog) is simply too high.

“At this point in time, I can’t see us going in that direction,” Dorian said. “I can’t see us mortgaging everything in the future and some stuff in the present to get one or two or whatever players are out there.”

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Avalanche want young defenseman Cody Ceci, a first-round pick, one of the Senators’ two top prospects (Thomas Chabot or Colin White) and more for either Landeskog or Duchene.