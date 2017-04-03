Paradis, Taylor and Kreiter sign exclusive-rights tenders with Broncos

Denver Broncos center Matt Paradis, wide receiver Jordan Taylor and long snapper Casey Kreiter have all signed their exclusive-rights tenders for the 2017 season.

Exclusive-rights contracts are deals that players with two or less years of experience that players can either sign or sit out the season. They are often for the veteran’s minimum. If they don’t sign the contract they can’t play for any other team in the NFL.

According to OverTheCap.com, Paradis’ contract is worth slightly more than the others’ at $615,000. Taylor and Kreiter will each receive $540,000 in the upcoming year. Those mark the minimums for third and second year players, respectively.

Paradis’ contract is a bargain for the Broncos, as he’s been the most consistent offensive lineman for the team for the past two seasons. He’s started all of the Broncos’ 32 regular season games and three playoff games in the past two years. He is however, currently recovering from surgery on both of his hips.

Taylor had 16 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. Kreiter made 10 appearances for the Broncos in 2016.