If he could do it again, Peter Forsberg would want to be like Connor McDavid

Peter Forsberg has a resume that speaks for himself. A Hockey Hall of Famer, he has won two Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, two World Championships. as well as a Hart Memorial, an Art Ross and a Calder Trophy. A lot of hockey players aspire to be like Forsberg, but if he could, he would like to be someone else: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

“He’s better at everything than I was,” Forsberg said after being named amongst the 100 Greatest NHP Players. “If I could start over, I’d like to be like him.”

Though injuries plagued him throughout his career, Forsberg was still able to amass 249 goals and 885 points in 708 career games. He is revered in the hockey world, known for his combination of physicality and finesse, as well as his elite playmaking ability.

The youngest captain in NHL history, McDavid has a long way to go if he wants to equal the success achieved by Forsberg; but he is off to a great start. Currently leading the NHL in scoring with 59 points in 51 games, the 20-year-old will participate in his first NHL All-Star game on Sunday. In 96 career games, he has scored 107 points.