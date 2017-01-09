Peyton Manning headlines 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class

Though he has only been retired from the NFL for one season, former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is already heading to the Hall of Fame.

No, the Pro Football Hall of Fame didn’t make an exception on their mandated waiting period. Instead, he will be enshrined for his performance as an undergraduate at Tennessee.

On Monday, The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class. Peyton Manning, fellow former Indianapolis Colt Marshall Faulk and legendary coach Steve Spurrier headline the 13-member class, which will be inducted later this year.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

Starting all four of his seasons at Tennessee, Manning was a consensus All-American 1997; a year that he finished as runner for the Heisman Trophy. He holds several records for the Volunteers, including wins by a starting quarterback (39), passing yards (11,201), touchdown passes (89), total touchdowns (101, 89 passing/12 rushing), passing attempts (1,381), completions (863), completion percentage (62.5) and career 300-yard games (18).

“It’s a tremendous honor to represent Tennessee and join the distinguished list of University of Tennessee alumni in the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame,” said Manning in a statement. “I’ve always had great appreciation for the unbelievable history of Tennessee football, coaches and players. I’m extremely appreciative and humbled by this incredible honor.”

When inducted, Manning will join dad Archie Manning (1989, Ole Miss) in the College Football Hall of Fame. They will become the only father/son duo in history to be enshrined.

Joining Manning, Faulk and Spurrier in the 2017 class are: Bob Crable, Danny Ford, Kirk Gibson, Larry Kehres, Matt Leinart, Bob McKay, Dat Nguyen, Adrian Peterson, Mike Ruth and Brian Urlacher.