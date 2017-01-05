Is Peyton Manning ready to return to the NFL? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk seems to think so.

In an article posted on Thursday, Florio suggests that Jim Irsay should hand the keys to the Indianapolis Colts over to his former star quarterback. He makes several valid points, discussing Manning’s unquestioned intelligence on the football field and pointing out how successful John Elway has been in an executive role for the Denver Broncos.

There is a difference between Elway and Manning however. Prior to re-joining the Broncos, Elway cut his teeth as an executive with the Colorado Crush of the Arena Football league, winning the league championship in 2005.

Do I think that Peyton Manning has what it takes to be a successful general manager in the NFL? Sure. The way he proved to be able to analyze a defense instantaneously and adjust accordingly was sheer brilliance. In fact, a lot of what made Manning successful as a a player could translate into an front office role. At the forefront of said skills is his preparation.

This aforementioned trait is exactly why I don’t think Manning would jump at the Colts GM position, if offered. More so than with Elway, there would be growing pains with Manning (if hired right now), something an owner as brash as Irsay might have trouble tolerating.

Manning will almost certainly return to the NFL eventually. If hired right now, he would likely be successful in myriad roles, such as a scout, analyst, assistant GM, quarterback’s coach or even offensive coordinator. GM though? Hold your horses.

After just a year of retirement, becoming a general manager of an NFL club would be a huge leap. If anyone could do it, it’s Peyton Manning; but his demeanor, intelligence and meticulous preparation makes me think he wouldn’t, at least not yet.