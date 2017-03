Philip Rivers thinks Von Miller will go down as ‘one of the best’

Over the years, there have been many battles between Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. There has even been some smack talking between the AFC West rivals. In a video snippet released by NFL Films on Thursday, Rivers had some more words for Miller, all of which were actually nice.

In Philip Rivers' 👀 @Millerlite40 "will go down as one of the best defensive players to ever play" Where will he rank on #NFLTop100@Broncos pic.twitter.com/vqYr2QrCIW — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 30, 2017

Not only did Rivers call Miller one of the best players in the game, but one of the “best defensive players to ever play.”

Needless to say, Rivers may have just earned the bottle of wine Miller sent to him (and everybody else in the AFC West) last season.