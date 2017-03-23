Plenty to go around, as the Nuggets defeat the defending champs

The Denver Nuggets are fighting to stay in the Western Conference playoff race after a pair of devastating losses to the Houston Rockets, including one at the buzzer on Monday night.

Sitting in the eighth spot with only a one game cushion, with their playoff lives on the line, they faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It would take a full team effort for the Nuggets to beat the defending champs, but the Nuggets delivered, winning 126-113.

“It was a great win,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said afterwards. “Obviously, to come back after two tough losses against Houston and protect our home court against a great team, it’s a quality win. Obviously, with the time of the year it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Denver put together one of its best games of the year shooting 53 percent from the field, going a perfect 13-of-13 from the free throw line and finished with 35 assists. But if you ask Kenneth Faried what the difference was in the game, he’s going to give credit to his guards.

“Jamal Murray—he just got hot” Faried said. “Him and Will Barton just started lighting it up from the 3-point line. It was just fun to watch.”

Another guard who turned out to have a good game was Gary Harris. He led Denver in scoring as he finished up with 21 points; but it wasn’t just the guards that had a great game.

“Everybody contributed” Malone said. “I thought Will Barton off the bench and Jamal Murray off the bench in the second quarter did well; but I think the big difference maker was Kenneth Faried in that third quarter, I thought his energy and finishing was phenomenal. It took everybody to get the win, now we have to move on and get the win against Indiana.”

When asked if this was what fans should expect of the Nuggets heading to the end of the season with Nuggets being almost back in the driver’s seat, Kenneth Faried smiled and said “this was a taste of what’s to come, we’re just trying to make that playoff push.”

Everyone Contributes

Jokic-16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assist.

Chandler-18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assist

Plumlee-12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assist

Harris-21 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assist

Faried-17 points, 9 rebounds,

Murray-15 points, 3 assist

Barton-20 points 4 rebounds, 2 assist.

Nikola Jokic, “defining moment”

Nuggets center turned in the play of the night when, in the 3rd quarter he got the ball in an isolation against LeBron James. Here’s what happened.

Nikola Jokic > King James pic.twitter.com/EjHbrtpmOu — Tailgate Sports (@_tailgatesports) March 23, 2017

”That’s like a defining moment” said Malone. “I’m sure Nikola will be showing that to his grandkids later on in life.”