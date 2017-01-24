PODCAST: Newly assembled Broncos coaching staff seems tailored towards Paxton Lynch

After nearly a month of work, new Broncos’ head coach Vance Joseph has almost filled his entire coaching staff. Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave will lead the offense and Joe Woods will lead the defense. On the surface, that seems both straightforward and impressive. However, a closer look at the staff points to a clear reality. The Denver Broncos are building their 2017 team with second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch in mind.

Jake Marsing and Ryan Greene rejoin you, this time from the parking lot of a bar on Colorado Boulevard to examine the completed coaching staff, discuss Lynch’s future, Romo rumors, the upcoming Hall of Fame vote, and give an early preview of the NFL draft.

The Broncos Blitz comes to you every Tuesday during the Broncos’ offseason.