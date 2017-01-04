Pro Football Focus names CU’s Tedric Thompson the NCAA’s best coverage defender

This past season, the Colorado Buffalos shattered expectations. Predicted to finish last in the Pac-12, they stampeded over competition all the way to the Pac-12 championship game. Though they failed to pick any hardware there or in the Alamo Bowl, they continue to get their share of individual accolades.

On Wednesday, junior defensive back Tedric Thompson was named the best coverage defender in all of college football by Pro Football Focus, as part of the site’s inaugural PFF College Football Awards.

Though Thompson saw some snaps at cornerback, he was primarily used as a free safety. In coverage, he earned a rating of 83.8 from PFF. His seven interceptions ranked third in the nation and first amongst safeties. He also had seven passes defensed, which ranked third at his position. Allowing only one touchdown all season, Thompson held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 22.3, which was the second-lowest number for an NCAA safety.