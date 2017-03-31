Qualifying rainout means Truex will start third, Jones 15th in STP 500

Rain washed out qualifying Friday at Martinsville Speedway so, based on the current 2017 NASCAR Cup Series owner point standings, Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. will line up third and Erik Jones 15th in Sunday’s STP 500.

Truex will start the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry on the inside of Row 2 while Furniture Row Racing teammate Jones will line up the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry from the inside of Row 8.

Truex was ninth fastest in the morning practice session, running a best lap of 19.993 seconds at 94.713 mph on the 0.526-mile flat paper clip-shaped oval. Jones was the 17thfastest of the 38 drivers who posted a time, with a best of 20.076 at 94.322.

Points leader Kyle Larson will start from pole with Chase Elliott second and Truex Jr. third. The balance of the top 10 are: Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Saturday’s practice schedule will consist of two sessions, the first from 8-8:55 a.m. MT (10-10:55 a.m. local ET) and final practice from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. MT (1:30-2:20 p.m. local ET). Both will air live on FS1.

Sunday’s STP 500 will be televised live on Fox Sports 1, noon MT (2 p.m. local ET).