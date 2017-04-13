Raiders’ potential acquisition of Lynch puts additional pressure on Broncos

Apparently, the Oakland Raiders woke up in Beast Mode. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are expected to work out a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for running back Marshawn Lynch, contingent on him re-working his contract.

Marshawn Lynch had permission from SEA to talk to #Raiders. His agents have permission to rework his deal. IF it happens, then trade talks — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

The retired Lynch visited the Raiders earlier this month. Hailing from Oakland, the chance to play for his hometown team appears to be enticing enough for the soon-to-be 31-year-old to lace up his cleats once more. Per NFL rules, he not have to file a letter to be reinstated, should he be traded.

If a deal does get done, if the AFC West does get a little more beastly, it may have ramifications on the Broncos, both offensively and defensively.

Now, this is operating under the assumption that Lynch will be the Beast Mode of old, the Beast Mode that rushed for at least 1,200 yards per season between 2011-14, that caused an earthquake in Seattle. That’s far from a certainty, as he is on the wrong side of 30, sat out last season and only played in seven games in 2015 due to injury.

Still, let’s assume the year away did Lynch good. While he was riding camels, he was also letting his body recover. Now rejuvenated, and with the added incentive of giving his hometown a parting gift before the Raiders’ Black Hole gets sucked into the bright lights of Las Vegas, he returns to form.

This is a scary thought for Broncos Country. Last year, they wouldn’t have been able to stop Lynch in prime form. Allowing 130.3 rushing yards per game, Denver ranked 28th against the run in 2016.

Now, the Broncos have beefed up their defensive line, adding 659 pounds in the form of Domata Peko and Zach Kerr; but they both come with question marks. While Peko has stayed healthy and productive, he is 32. Kerr has only started four games in three seasons. Set to become a restricted free agent, the Indianapolis Colts and their subpar defense did not think highly enough of the 26-year-old to issue him a tender.

If the Raiders added Lynch, it would also beg the question as to if the Broncos have done enough to keep pace in the highly competitive AFC West. Last year, the Broncos finished third in their division, behind the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have already added tight end Jared Cook and versatile wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. The Chiefs brought in running back C.J. Spiller to team with the talented tandem of Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West.

The Broncos did beef up their offensive line with Menelik Watson and Ron Leary; but Watson is a raiders castoff himself and Leary’s value could have been inflated due to playing on such a great line with the Dallas Cowboys. Not to mention, he only started last season due to injury.

The Broncos also haven’t added any offensive playmakers this offseason. If the Raiders do add Lynch, it would put additional pressure on the Broncos to counterpunch. That could mean drafting someone like Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon or O.J. Howard. It could mean adding a oft-injured veteran back like Adrian Peterson or Jamaal Charles.

Right now, the Broncos are poised to enter the season with C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker and Kapri Bibbs. Again, question marks abound. Anderson has yet to prove he can have sustained success over an entire season (last year, it was due to injury). Booker only averaged 3.5 yards per carry when pressed into duty. He also had issues with ball security. Bibbs showed flashes, but the sample size is simply too small.

Now that Tony Romo is no longer an option (though he may have never been in the first place), the Broncos do have some money to spend (just under $15 million). Regardless if Oakland nabs Lynch, but especially if they do, it would behoove John Elway to go out and add some reinforcements.

To defeat a beast, sometimes you have to get a little beastly yourself.