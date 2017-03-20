Ralphie IV, CU’s retired mascot and beloved buffalo, passes away

Ralphie IV has passed away on Sunday, at the age of 19. She could be seen on the sidelines at the University of Colorado from 1998-2008. According to her veterinarian, she was suffering from liver failure.

Born in 1997, Ralphie IV was donated to Colorado by media mogul Ted Turner in the spring of 1998. She made her first run against Colorado State in the 1998 season opener, making her last run in 2008, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, also against CSU (seen in the video). After retiring from game duty, she would continue to make appearances at events including the National Western Stock Show, the Colorado State Fair.

“Ralphie IV will be greatly missed by all,” her caretaker John Graves said. “It really is a sad day for the Ralphie Program, the University and for CU fans across the nation.”

The Ralphie Program is fan-funded. Donations can be made here.

Video courtesy of BuffsTV/YouTube