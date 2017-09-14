Rams to open 2017-18 national TV slate against rival Colorado

Read this story at CSURams.com

The Colorado State men’s basketball team will be televised nationally 16 times during the 2017-18 season, including 15 of them in Mountain West Conference action, announced today by the league. Of the 16 games, eight are on CBS Sports Network, four on AT&T SportsNet (formerly ROOT Sports) and four on the ESPN family of networks. Additionally, the program announced game times for its home non-conference games for the season.

The Rams will first make a national TV appearance on Saturday, Dec. 2, as the in-state rivalry game with Colorado will be televised on AT&T SportsNet at 11 a.m., the first part of a two-game doubleheader with the CSU women’s team hosting BYU at 2 p.m. Last year, Colorado State went to Boulder and came away with a 72-58 win over the Buffaloes.

CSU starts conference action on the road at Boise State Dec. 27, with the game televised on CBS Sports Network at 7:30 p.m. MT. The next two televised games are also by CBS Sports Network from the friendly confines of Moby Arena, starting with San Diego State on Tue., Jan. 2 at either 7 or 8 p.m. That Saturday Jan. 6, Fresno State comes to town for a 3:30 p.m. matchup with the Rams.

The first installment of the annual Border War will also be televised by CBS Sports Network, as CSU travels to Wyoming for a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday, Jan. 13. Another Front Range matchup occurs on Wed., Jan. 17, as Colorado State hosts Air Force at 7 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet. The second straight at home for the Rams will be Sat., Jan. 20, as CSU hosts UNLV on CBS Sports Network at 3 p.m.

The Rams go back on the road for a pair of televised games, playing at San Diego State on CBS Sports Network on Wed., Jan. 24 at 9 p.m., followed by playing at New Mexico as an ESPN Netflex game on Sat., Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., with the station to be determined.

The conclusion of the Border War series is Wed., Jan. 31 on AT&T SportsNet with the Rams and Cowboys tipping at Moby at 7 p.m. CSU continues the homestand with another ESPN Netflex game, hosting defending Mountain West champ Nevada at 6 p.m.

The Rams travel to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force on Tue., Feb. 6, with the game on AT&T SportsNet starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 is the next televised game for CSU, as the Rams head to Fresno State for a 5 p.m. game on ESPN3. The home game against Boise State on Wed., Feb. 21 will also be on ESPN3, starting at 7 p.m.

CSU’s final regular-season road game at Nevada on Sun., Feb. 25 will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 2 p.m. The Rams then wrap up with Senior Day at Moby Arena against New Mexico on Wed., Feb. 28, playing on AT&T SportsNet at 7 p.m.

For its remaining non-conference slate, the Rams will open the regular season against Sacramento State on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the CSU women starting at 5:30 pm against Idaho. The remaining non-televised weekday home games will be played at 7 p.m. with the weekend games played at 2 p.m. All remaining home games and conference games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

Remaining road and neutral site game times will be posted on CSURams.com as they become available.