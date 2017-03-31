Randy Moss returning to pro sports with Rapids’ affiliate in Charlotte

Randy Moss is returning to football; just not american football. On Friday, the Charlotte Independence announced that they had signed Moss. The deal is pending United Soccer League and U.S. Soccer approval.

The Independence are the USL affiliate of the Colorado Rapids. The play their first game of the season versus the Charleston Battery. Already returning 14 players from last season’s club, they are hoping that the addition of Moss can contribute on and off the pitch.

“Our team stands to gain a lot by bringing in Randy,” said Independence head coach Mike Jeffries. “Obviously, he’s a proven winner and his athleticism is an attribute that translates to any sport he plays.”

Last playing in the 2012 season, Moss is considered one of the best wide receivers in the history of the NFL. His 15,292 receiving yards rank sixth all-time. His 157 touchdown receptions rank second. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro. Now 40, he is confident that he has enough left in the tank to contribute in his new sport.

“Renewing my career is something that I’ve thought about for a long time now,” said Moss. “I’m excited to get started with the Charlotte Independence and show the world that I can be a two-sport athlete.”

Moss has been training via Spartan races and Crossfit boot camp hosted in Charlotte. He will wear No. 84 for the Independence.