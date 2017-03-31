Raptors’ Will Magie talks nail-biting victory over BYU Cougars

On Feb. 12, the Glendale Raptors drubbed the BYU Cougars by a score of 57-12. As the players and coaches expected, their second meeting was a nail-biter, as the Raptors squeaked by with the win, 41-39 on March 25. Raptors’ fly half Will Magie joined Mile High Sports Radio to discuss the close win, as well as how this game will better prepare them for their upcoming matches.

The Raptors found themselves in new territory, as they trailed early on. This was the toughest game of the season thus far, and Magie felt the same.

“Yeah It was definitely the toughest game so far of the season.” said Magie, “We started off pretty slowly, conceding a try basically the first time BYU had the ball.”

The Raptors didn’t underestimate the Cougars, but may have overlooked Provo, Utah’s weather that day. Wet and sloppy field conditions definitely contributed to the Raptors’ poor play.

“I think they were a lot more prepared for what we were gonna bring. The weather was also a big factor in the game.” said Magie, “We probably didn’t adapt to the very wet and windy conditions quick enough to be able to put them away like we did at home.”

Despite it being a close game, a win is a win, and adversity is a good thing for any team to go through. The Raptors responded well, and showed they can pull it out when the going get’s tough. As the season winds down, the competition will get stronger, and the Raptors will have to show they can persevere through rigorous situations.

“We’ve gotta know now that when we’re coming out playing teams for the second time this season, that they’re gonna be improving and we’ve gotta up our game to make sure that we put them away again,” said Magie.

Magie and the Raptors will have this exact opportunity for their next matchup on April 15, as they will face the Austin Huns for the second time this season. They beat the Huns soundly on February 25 by a score of 41-10.

“To have a week or two off isn’t the worst thing in the world, refresh the mind.” said Magie, “Obviously for the elite guys, it gives us two, three weeks just to focus on Austin, and making sure we go down there and put in a performance and get the result we want.”

Listen to the full interview with Will Magie, including his thoughts on their upcoming matchup with the Austin Huns, in the podcast below.