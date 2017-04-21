Recent troubles for Reuben Foster could land him on the Broncos roster

Nothing says Denver Broncos defensive players like controversy. This might be why Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster would be a perfect fit.

Foster hasn’t done the best job of keeping a low profile in the weeks leading up to the 2017 NFL draft. The first strike came during the combine, after he was sent home for arguing with a hospital worker about his lengthy wait for the event’s medical testing.

The second strike came Thursday, after it came out that his urine sample from the combine came back diluted. The linebacker cited food poisoning as the reason, and stated he was forced to take in heavy amounts of fluids and food in order to not appear light at the combine. Despite his reasoning, every team in the league is aware of his failed drug test.

But when has controversy ever stopped John Elway and the Broncos from drafting a prospect? In 2014, Bradley Roby pleaded guilty in Columbus, Ohio to physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A few days before the 2015 NFL Draft, Shane Ray was cited for possession of marijuana.

These two slipped to the Broncos because of their issues. Needless to say, all of these players have worked out pretty well for the Broncos, so why couldn’t Foster?

The Broncos’ immediate need is obviously offensive line. But, they also need a durable inside linebacker who is a superb tackler and has excellent coverage skills. If that doesn’t describe Reuben Foster perfectly, then what does?

With this year’s schedule recently coming out, the Broncos will have some tough matchups against tight ends, and Foster’s exceptional coverage skills could come in handy. The Los Angeles Chargers’ Hunter Henry, Cincinnati Bengals’ Tyler Eifert, Washington Redskins’ Jordan Reed, New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce are some of the tight end matchup nightmares the Broncos will face, and Foster could be just the man for the job.