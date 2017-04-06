Recovering from surgeries on both hips, Varlamov expects to be ready for camp

On Thursday, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov made a surprise appearance at Pepsi Center to talk to the media. During which he revealed that he had a second hip surgery a couple of weeks after the first (which came on Jan. 26).

Now, recovering from an operation on each hip, Varlamov is doing physical therapy every day. He is hopeful his groin problems are behind him and he will be fully recovered by the time training camp rolls around next fall.

“I’m really positive about these surgeries, how the doctors [took] care of me, how everything’s done,” Varlamov said. “Right now, it’s just a long rehab. Rehab is going very well. I’m sure the problem is behind [me] and then I’m looking forward to get a fresh start in September. I’m going to be ready, for sure, 100 percent.”

Varlamov is hopeful that he will be back on the ice by the end of April, donning the pads a month or two after that. He has also heard the rumors surrounding him and the NHL Expansion Draft, stating he would like to remain with the Avalanche.

“I want to play for this team,” he said. “I want to play for this organization. I’m really happy about what we’ve done in the past, not this year, but in past years.”