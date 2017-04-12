Rejuvenated veteran Jarome Iginla wants to play next season

Spending most of the 2016-17 campaign with the lowly Colorado Avalanche, it seemed like Jarome Iginla‘s storied career might on its final lap. But after a deadline day deal to the Los Angeles Kings, the veteran showed he had a little left in the tank. Now, with his season over the 39-year-old would like to lace them up again in 2017-18.

“I would like to [play next season],” Iginla said on Wednesday. “But at the same time, I’ve got to wait and see what the options are. So it’s not 100 percent, but I definitely would like to. But I’ve got to wait and see what options, and where things are at.”

Prior to the trade, Iginla had eight goals and 18 points in 61 games for the Colorado Avalanche. With the Kings, he brought a veteran presence, a competitive fire and scored six goals and nine points in 19 games. If Los Angeles is willing to extend the relationship, it’s a possibility he would be open to.

“I don’t know if they’re an option from their point of view. They have to take time and do their analysis. From my point of view that would be an option,” Iginla said. “I did enjoy it. It was great for me. Part of it was also getting a chance to play for Darryl [Sutter] again. That was exciting and I enjoyed that part.”

Sutter is no longer there, having been relieved of his duties as head coach following the campaign. Iginla and Sutter were together with the Calgary Flames as well. It remains to be seen if Iginla will have the same connection with the Kings’ next coach.

Iginla is an unrestricted free agent. The Colorado Avalanche would actually receive the conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft should he re-sign with the Kings. That decision from the franchise’s standpoint would fall upon former Avalanche defenseman Rob Blake, who was recently promoted to the role of general manager.