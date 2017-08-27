REPORT: Broncos have interest in LB Ahmad Brooks

John Elway made it a goal this offseason to add some “nasty” to the offensive line and some “big” to the defensive line. He may now have his eye on a big free agent who could could bring some nasty to the defensive front seven.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have interest in veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks, whom the San Francisco 49ers released on Friday. Brooks will also visit the Packers, according to Rapoport.

This is unexpected: Free agent LB Ahmad Brooks has his first visit set and it's to the #Packers, source said. #Broncos also have interest — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2017

Elway and the Broncos got to see Brooks up close and personal two weeks ago during a pair of joint practices with the 49ers. The Packers may have seen a need for the linebacker after the Broncos rushed for 125 yards on 31 carries against them in a victory Saturday night.

Brooks spent his first three years in the NFL with Cincinnati as a third-round draft pick in 2006. The 49ers picked him up off waivers in 2008, where he made 91 starts in 120 games. In 10 years in the league, he’s amassed 53.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles, while developing a reputation as a player with a mean streak.

In 2013, Brooks was fined $15,750 for a roughing passer penalty on a hit on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. (The fine was later overturned.) He got into an argument with an assistant coach on the sideline in 2014. Brooks had multiple altercations with the Browns in a 2015 loss.

Elway may need to add depth to his front seven as Shane Ray (wrist) and Shaquil Barrett (hip) continue to heal from injuries and may not be available for Week 1. Denver is also thin on the interior, with Billy Winn (knee) out for the year, Derek Wolfe (ankle) and Jared Crick (back) limited. Zach Kerr (knee) was also injured Saturday, thinning those ranks even more.