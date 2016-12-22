REPORT: The Denver Broncos believe Trevor Siemian could be their long-term quarterback

The Trevor Siemian-Paxton Lynch debate continues to wage on with no end in sight. But for those backing the second-year seventh-rounder, a case of ammunition has arrived for you to use.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, despite the heated argument between defensive and offensive players last weekend, Denver’s defense has actually come to respect Siemian.

“They’ve all told me, because of the hits Trevor Siemian has taken, because he’s played through injury,” Palmer said on NFL Network, “they have gained an immense amount of respect for their quarterback.”

But it doesn’t stop there. While Siemian may have been originally viewed as a bridge quarterback between Peyton Manning and Paxton Lynch, the organization is quickly falling for No. 13; according to Palmer, they may actually view him as a long-term option.

“Talking to people within the building,” Palmer said, “the thought process is that even though they picked Paxton Lynch in the first round, Trevor Siemian is in mind to be the guy moving forward for the next couple of seasons.”

Through 12 starts, Siemian has a record of 7-5 and he’s completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,012 yards, 16 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. On one hand, you can make the argument that those aren’t the type of numbers Denver needs out of their starting quarterback, especially when he’s producing the most three-and-outs in the NFL.