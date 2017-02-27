Resilient Colorado State Rams just keep finding ways to win

The Colorado State men’s basketball team just doesn’t quit.

In a season that has been anything but conventional, the Rams (20-9, 12-4 Mountain West) have found a way to keep winning.

Saturday night’s game was no different. The Rams went into the locker at halftime down by 12 to San Diego State (16-12, 8-8 Mountain West), but they clawed their way back in the second half to grab their first lead with 2:20 to play.

Then, down two with four seconds to play, senior forward Emmanuel Omogbo knocked down a 3-pointer to win the game for the Rams. The 7,856 people that packed Moby Arena stormed the court to celebrate.

The Rams knocked off the Aztecs 56-55. They never led by more than one point.

“We just find a way,” Omogbo said. “We’re always going to find a way.”

For the second time this season the Rams overcame a double-digit halftime deficit at halftime to defeat the Aztecs. With all the adversity that Colorado State has overcome, it’s starting to feel like a higher power is guiding them through the season to a few members of the team.

“I believe what’s supposed to happen has already been determined,” Colorado State head coach Larry Eustachy said following Saturday night’s win. “I believe the up and down season and what’s transpired is supposed to happen just to make you tougher. I was driving over here and I go, ‘maybe it’s just our year.’ I don’t know.”

The season has truly been a magical one for the Rams. While they have eight players on the roster, only seven see consistent time.

“This team has a lot of character,” Eustachy said of his undermanned team. “Not a lot of guys, but a lot of character.”

With a 12-4 conference record, those seven players have managed to put the Rams in a tie with the Nevada for the top spot in the Mountain West with two games to play. Colorado State will close out the season with a game at Nevada that will likely decide the regular season Mountain West champion.

“I figured we had to win one of these next two and it’s all going to come down to the game at Nevada,” Eustachy said. “If we beat Nevada at Nevada and it’s a tie, we will have beaten them and we can call ourselves the true champs.”

Before they can think about the game at Nevada, they will face off against Wyoming for the second time in two weeks when they welcome the Cowboys into Moby Arena on Tuesday night.

“We’re just going to enjoy today and worry about Wyoming tomorrow,” Eustachy said following the win on Saturday night.

Tuesday night’s game against Wyoming will be the Rams’ last game at Moby Arena this season. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ROOT Sports.