Rockies can’t cash in on opportunities, drop series opener to Tigers

The Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers went to battle Monday in the first game of a three-game interleague series. The Tigers came out on top by a final score of 4-3. The Rockies had their chances in Monday’s ballgame, but missed opportunities ultimately cost Colorado.

The club’s hitting woes in the month of August continued Monday night. The Rockies have scored just 107 runs in August which ranks in the bottom third in baseball.

Colorado scored just three runs despite tallying 13 hits on the night. Charlie Blackmon and Jonathan Lucroy both had 3-hit performances in the loss and accounted for all of the Rockies’ runs. Lucroy blasted a 2-run home run in the second inning, his 5th longball of the season and first as a member of the Rockies.

Other than Blackmon and Lucroy, Colorado’s offense was fairly silent. Nolan Arenado and DJ LeMahieu picked up a hit apiece, and Ian Desmond had a pair of hits in his first game back from the disabled list. Arenado reached base in each of the first two innings, but did not perform down the stretch. He struck out with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, then lined out to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

As a team, Colorado was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 baserunners.

Starting pitcher Antonio Senzatlea (10-4, 4.68 ERA) was off his mark from the get-go, surrendering two runs in the first inning. From there, Senzatela struggled to establish himself, resulting in a quick, 3.2-inning outing from the 22-year-old. Senzatela allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks.

The Rockies bullpen – Chris Rusin (2.1), Adam Ottavino (1.0), Jake McGee (1.0) and Greg Holland (1.0) – combined for 5.1 innings of three-hit relief.

The Rockies will get another stab at it tomorrow as the clubs are set to play the second game of the series. German Marquez will take the mound for the Rockies. He will oppose Tigers’ youngster Michael Fulmer. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. MDT.