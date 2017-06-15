Rockies continue dominance over Giants but show signs for concern

The Colorado Rockies have been the best road team in the National League so far this season, but they struggled in their return to Coors Field on Thursday night. Thankfully, Raimel Tapia came through when it mattered most to earn their NL-best 43rd win of the season.

Colorado knocked the ball all over the yard against Matt Moore and the San Francisco giants, putting up 10 runs and 15 hits to earn a victory in the opener of a four-game series in Denver. It was Colorado’s seventh win over San Francisco this year and their first walk-off win of the season.

Despite the offensive output, Colorado struck out 13 times – their 26th time this season striking out at least 10 times in a game. The Rockies bullpen also struggled to close things out despite leading 9-1 after six innings; they held on to win 10-9.

Colorado jumped on Moore early, putting up three runs in the first inning and four in the second to give Jeff Hoffman a comfortable lead to work with. Nolan Arenado had his first career game with three doubles; he also scored two runs and drove in four. DJ LeMahieu was four-for-five with three runs scored and three RBI, raising his season average nine points to .288. Charlie Blackmon hit his MLB-leading ninth triple in the win and scored three runs.

The hero of the game was the rookie, Tapia, who hit a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tapia knocked in Mark Reynolds, who had his second hit of the game to open the ninth against Hunter Strickland. A pinch-hit walk to Carlos Gonzalez put Reynolds on second base before Tapia delivered the knockout blow against the resilient Giants.

Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman wasn’t at his best, but he pitched well enough and should have earned his fifth win of the season. Hoffman allowed seven hits and one run over five innings, leading 8-1 when he exited the game. He walked three, which was as many as he’d allowed in his four prior starts combined.

Scott Oberg pitched 1.2 innings in relief of Hoffman, but allowed two runs in the seventh on a home run by Buster Posey. Mike Dunn worked out of the seventh thanks to some defensive magic from LeMahieu, then allowed a home run to Nick Hundley in the eighth and three runs in total. Chad Qualls allowed a pinch-hit RBI single to pitcher Ty Blach before giving way to Jake McGee. The usually reliable McGee surrendered a three-run home run to Brandon Crawford to cut the San Francisco deficit to one run in the eighth.

Greg Holland had his first blown save of 2017, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. He made a critical tag play at home plate on Denard Span trying to score on a wild pitch to end the ninth inning. He would go on to earn his first win of the season.

Colorado reclaimed first place in the NL West with the victory thanks to a Cleveland Indians victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado continued its dominance over the Giants in 2017; they are now 7-1 against San Francisco this season. They will try and run that record up with Antonio Senzatela (8-2, 3.84) on the mound on Friday. Senzatela already has two wins against the Giants this year. He’ll face Jeff Samardzija (2-8, 4.31), who has two losses in as many starts against the Rockies this year.