After the Rockies’ four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants, Colorado sits 20 games above .500. Perhaps lost in the Rockies’ success over the weekend is the fact that both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers also swept their opponents to remain one game out of first place in the National League West. In doing so, the three teams made history.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time in the history of divisional play (since 1969) that three teams in the same division have a .620-or-higher winning percentage on or after Father’s Day.

Not only does this cement that the NL West has been baseball’s toughest division to this point in the season, it suggests it could be one of the best ever. For the Rockies, this week may be its toughest test yet as they play a three-game set with each of their thriving divisional rivals.

Following an off day on Monday, the Rockies will host the hottest team in baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-backs are fresh off a series sweep in Philadelphia to extend their winning streak to seven games. Having won 10 of their last 11 games, they are playing their best baseball of the season coming into the finale of an eight-game road trip. They are in prime position to make a move in the division as they host the Phillies and Cardinals after the series against the Rockies.

The Rockies will then travel to Los Angeles to begin a nine-game road trip. The Dodgers have won nine of ten and also have a favorable schedule to end the month, playing three sub-.500 teams. After starting slower than most predicted, the Dodgers have proven they are the contenders many saw them to be at the beginning of the year.

This week offers the Rockies a chance to prove themselves against two of the best teams in baseball. Following an emotional weekend, they certainly have the momentum to stake their claim as the best team in baseball’s best division.