Rockies designate Motte for assignment, select contract of Cardullo

The Colorado Rockies made a series of moves on Friday, highlighted by them designating reliever Jason Motte for assignment. In a corresponding roster move, they have selected the contract of infielder-outfielder Stephen Cardullo from the Albuquerque Isotopes. The team also optioned infielder Pat Valaika to Albuquerque and reassigned outfielder Chris Denorfia to Minor League camp.

Motte is due to make $5 million this season. In 2016 (his first season with the Rockies), the 34-year-old veteran pitched in 30 games, posting a 4.94 ERA. He struggled this spring, with an 8.31 ERA in nine appearances.

Cardullo is coming off of an impressive Spring. The 29-year-old hit .379, with 15 RBIs and three home runs in nine games. He also has the ability to play first base, which could have worked in favor. He played in 27 games for the Rockies last season, hitting .214.

A veteran of 808 career MLB games, Denorfia hit .231 in Cactus League action. The 36-year-old would have struggled to crack the Rockies deep outfield even if he had performed a little better this spring.

Finally, Valaika hit .294 this spring. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut last season, hitting .263 in 13 games.

With the transactions, the Rockies have 32 players still left in camp.