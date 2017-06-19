Ian Desmond: Why the Rockies are like Sandy B. in ‘Miss Congeniality’

With 1,000 guesses you might not choose Sandra Bullock’s iconic character, Gracie Hart, from the film “Miss Congeniality” as the closest parallel to the upstart 2017 Colorado Rockies. But that’s the connection Rockies new Swiss Army knife Ian Desmond made.

“You ever seen ‘Miss Congeniality?’ Desmond asked Eric Goodman on Friday in the Rockies clubhouse. “I mean, it’s like that. You don’t know what you got until someone brings it out of you.”

Of course, Desmond was referring to the “ugly duckling” story in which Bullock’s character is turned from a gun-wielding FBI tomboy into a competitor in the Miss United States (not to be confused with the trademarked Miss America) Pageant. But beyond the physical transformation, Bullock’s character also undergoes a psychological transformation – and helps her fellow contestants do the same.

The Rockies, with Desmond and other key additions to the roster, have undergone a transformation of their own in 2017. Tied for the most wins in baseball, they’re one of the most clutch teams in the game and have a stellar starting rotation and bullpen. Desmond says one of the big catalysts for their transformation is manager Bud Black and the coaching staff.

“I’m not saying I [brought it out],” Desmond told Goodman, “but I believe in Bud Black. I believe in Mike Redmond. I believe in the grit and the grind of these guys in here and their passion to work and get better and that’s all the stuff that you know.”

But credit to Desmond, who saw that from the outside looking in, well before many other saw it.

“I was fortunately able to have an outside looking in kinda view of and I still don’t think that we’re like all the way there yet. I think we’re only getting better,” Desmond said.

When asked if he thought this team would be this good – so far above .500 this late in June – Desmond didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely or I wouldn’t of signed here otherwise to be completely honest. I believe and believed in this team. I believe in what we can do. I believe in the players. I believe in the organization. I believe in the player development. I believe in the prospects. I think we are going to be good for a long time.”

“Miss Congeniality” has certainly stood the test of time with movie fans, so maybe Desmond is on to something.

Listen to the full interview with Ian Desmond, including his take on Colorado’s dramatic walk-off victory against the Giants last Thursday, in the podcast below.

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup.