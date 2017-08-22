Rockies make Royals sweat despite mustering only two hits, fall 3-2

Wins by a pitcher can be a tricky stat. Jon Gray, in his 51st major league start, pitched well enough by most standards to earn a win. He struck out six, walked one and gave up just three runs on six hits over 6.2 innings. Not a superb outing, by any means, but enough to get a win on most nights. But it’s not most nights that your opponent limits you to two hits. It’s even more rare when your opponent limits you to two hits and you still quite nearly win the game.

Such was the case for Gray and the Colorado Rockies in their 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night.

Gray (5-3, 4.54 ERA) fell behind in the first inning when a leadoff single and a stolen base by Whit Merrifield would eventually turn into a run on a passed ball with two outs in the inning. Kansas City tacked on another two runs in the fourth thanks to a Melky Cabrera triple, a run-scoring infield single by Eric Hosmer and a Salvador Perez double. Gray pitched into the seventh, where he retired the first two batters before giving up a base hit to end his night. Pat Neshek got Merrifield to line out right to end the inning. Neshek retired the first hitter in the eighth, then gave way to Mike Dunn who also retired the only two batters he faced.

Danny Duffy (8-8, 3.78) gave up just one hit over his six innings, though it was a costly one. After holding Colorado to just two baserunners – a pair of walks – through five innings, Duffy issued a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu. Nolan Arenado made him pay, sending the only hit Duffy would surrender on the night over the centerfield wall to bring Colorado within one.

Mike Minor pitched 1.2 innings of no-hit relief for Kansas City, striking out three of the five batters he faced. Peter Moylan retired the only he hitter he faced, LeMahieu, to end the eighth inning.

Jonathan Lucroy gave the Rockies a glimmer of hope when he sent a two-out triple down the right field line, just out of the reach of a diving Melky Cabrera. It was only the second hit of the night for Colorado.

Kelvin Herrera then walked Carlos Gonzalez on four straight pitches to bring Gerardo Parra to the plate, pinch hitting for Trevor Story. Parra also walked, loading the bases for Pat Valaika. Royals manager Ned Yost and a trainer were called to the mound after Herrera fell behind Valaika 2-0 and Yost eventually made a call to the bullpen.

Scott Alexander followed with a pair of strikes, the second of which was grounded to shortstop to end the game.

The Rockies and Royals continue their series on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. MDT. Antonio Senzatela (10-4, 4.56) will get the ball for Colorado facing Ian Kennedy (4-9, 5.06).