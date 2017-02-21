Rockies pitcher Carlos Estevez scouts the standouts from Spring Training

Spring training is officially underway. As is the case with many clubs, hope fills the Colorado Rockies’ clubhouse. Every team is still in contention and everybody is upbeat about what the upcoming season may bring.

“Everyone is excited about this year and how it’s going to go,” Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez told Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro during the Afternoon Drive on Mile High Sports Radio. “That’s a great feeling, to be here with all of the guys and teammates.”

For the Rockies, there might be a little more to be excited about than normal, especially on the mound. They brought in former pitcher Bud Black as manager, and Estevez is optimistic that with him, will come more of an emphasis on pitching.

“With so much talent that we have, we can win some games,” Estevez said. “It’s just going to be great having him as a manager, because he’s a pitcher and that’s the goal to get really good pitching in Denver, so he’s going to help us with that.”

Pitching was a sore spot for the Rockies last year, but their rotation is full of young arms oozing with potential and, thanks to some shrewd additions in free agency (Greg Holland and Mike Dunn), their bullpen might actually become a strength of the club.

“Right now, we’ve just got a great bullpen,” said Estevez. “A great group of guys.”

Estevez has liked what he has seen thus far this spring. When asked to name the arm that stood out most however, he couldn’t choose just one.

“Can I tell you three?”

In the rotation, the Rockies are hopeful that the 25-year-old former third overall pick Jon Grey continues to progress in his development. So far, so good says Estevez.

“I have seen Jon Grey working out and wow. It’s been amazing watching Grey doing that. He’s a power pitcher like me and he’s also locating the ball really well.”

Chad Bettis, who is healthy after a cancer scare this offseason, has also stood out; showing that he is willing to work hard to hone his craft.

“With all of his focus into his bullpens, and even his throwing program, everything that he does, he’s just precise on what he’s working on,” said Estevez.

The final pitcher is likely the one that Estevez stands to learn the most from, in Holland. Who is attempting to return to the all-star pitcher he was prior to Tommy John surgery. Estevez thinks the best is yet to come for the veteran.

“It’s just amazing to see his bullpens. It’s just crazy how well he spots his fastball. All of his pitches, they’re amazing…but I think he’s got more.”

Estevez also provided a self-assessment of where he’s at, following a year that saw the fireballer perform in flashes, but was also inconsistent.

“Now I know more what to do, even with my spots, [to] stop missing my spots,” he said. “That’s when I get hit around.”

Thrust into the closer’s role for a time last season, Estevez finished the campaign with 11 saves. That being said, he is willing to embrace whatever role the Rockies give him.

“Whatever they want me to, I’ll do whatever,” he said. “I’ve just got to get some more experience and learn from those guys.”

Catch the full interview with Carlos Estevez, including how it feels to be the team’s unofficial translator, in the podcast below.

