Rockies place Gray on DL, Parra on paternity list, recall Tapia and Carle

The Colorado Rockies got a bad break on Thursday night, when starting pitcher Jon Gray was forced from the contest against the San Francisco Giants due to injury. As it turns out, it may be slightly more serious than many originally believed.

During a flurry of roster moves, Gray was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a stress fracture in his left foot. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, he is expected to miss at least one month. The Rockies also assigned outfielder Gerardo Parra on the Paternity List. He is expected to miss 1-3 days. In corresponding roster moves, they also recalled pitcher Shane Carle and outfielder Raimel Tapia from the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Gray left Thursday’s game in the inning. In four appearances this season, the 25-year-old has yet to record a decision, registering a 4.38 ERA, with nine strikeouts and seven walks.

Currently in his second campaign with the Rockies, Parra is batting .343 (12-for-35) with one double, one home run and six RBIs. The 29-year-old is a career .275 hitter.

Acquired from the Oakland Athletics in Nov. 2014, Carle has yet to see any MLB action. In two Triple-A appearances, the 25-year-old allowed five hits and four runs in three innings.

Tapia hit .263 in 22 games for the Rockies last season. In seven games with Albuquerque this year, the 23-year-old is hitting .406.