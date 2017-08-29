Rockies play-by-play man Jerry Schemmel going the distance for veterans

Amazing feats on a bicycle are nothing new for Colorado Rockies play-by-play announcer Jerry Schemmel. Back in 2015, Schemmel and his riding partner, Brad Cooper, successfully completed the arduous Race Across America, a feat he chronicled in Mile High Sports Magazine. Now, Schemmel is flying solo as he attempts another feat of endurance for a great cause.

On Aug. 31, Schemmel will attempt to break the UltraMarathon Cycling Association’s record for solo non-stop cycle across the state of Colorado in the Venture for VeteransTM Colorado Cycling Challenge.

The ride will benefit Paws for Purple Hearts, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of America’s Warriors facing mobility challenges and trauma-related conditions such as PTSD and TBI by providing the highest quality service dogs and canine assisted therapeutic programs.

Schemmel will begin his ride at 4 a.m. at the Colorado-Utah border outside Grand Junction near I-70. He’ll travel 468 miles in the saddle, climbing over 18,790 vertical feet with the hope of completing his journey in under 32 hours. More importantly, Schemmel is aiming to raise $500,000 for Paws for Purple Hearts with his ride.

Here’s how the funds will be used, according to the organization’s website:

“Each of our dogs touches an average of 50 Veterans’ lives before being placed permanently with another injured comrade. Paws for Purple Hearts is unique in that we train Veterans with PTSD, TBI, MSA and mobility issues to train the service-dogs-in-training. This model recreates a sense of brotherhood and camaraderie for our Veteran trainers and a renewed sense of purpose. Your donations are wisely used to assist more Veterans get the help they need through Warrior Canine TherapyTM, Service Dogs and Facilities Dogs. We couldn’t do this without your help!”

Schemmel and Paws for Purple Hearts is still accepting donations as the big day approaches.

In addition to supporting financially, fans can provide support for Schemmel along his ride route. There are designated cheering zones in Montrose, Gunnison, on Monarch Pass and in Salida. Fans who can’t make it to the mountains can cheer for Schemmel anywhere along Highway 50 as he rides south of Colorado Springs through Lamar and past Holly to the Colorado-Kansas border.

Learn more about Schemmel’s motivation for this ride in the video up top and take time to cheer him and donate to this very worthy cause.