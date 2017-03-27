Rockies reassign Daniel Castro, Raimel Tapia and Rafael Ynoa

The Colorado Rockies drew three steps closer to setting their Opening Day roster on Monday, as they announced that they had optioned outfielder Raimel Tapia to Triple-A Albuquerque and reassigned infielders Daniel Castro and Rafael Ynoa to Minor League camp.

None of the moves should as that much of a surprise, as the Rockies are deep both a across the diamond and in the outfield. None of the aforementioned players had that impressive of a spring either.

The 24-year-old Castro hit .235 in Cactus League action this spring. The 23-year-old Tapia was slightly better, at .269. Finally, the 29-year-old Ynoa hit .244.

The Rockies’ Spring Training roster now stands 38 players, including Anthony Bemboom, Stephen Cardullo, Chris Denorfia, Kyle Freeland and Harrison Musgrave; all of whom are non-roster invitees.