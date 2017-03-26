Rockies select Mark Reynolds’ contract, place Chad Bettis on 60-day DL

The Colorado Rockies have placed starting pitcher Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list due to testicular cancer. In a corresponding move, the Rockies announced on Sunday that they have selected the contract of first basemen Mark Reynolds to add to their 40-man roster.

Bettis hit a road block in his fight against cancer earlier in the month, receiving the unfortunate news that the cancer had spread, forcing him to put his baseball career on hold, as he undergoes rounds of chemotherapy.

Bettis wants to attempt to return to the mound this summer, according to Nick Groke of The Denver Post; however, it is unknown if that is a possibility at this point in time.

Reynolds, 33, re-signed with the club on a one-year deal over the summer after posting a career-best .282 batting average with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs last season. He will soak up most of the action at first base as the Rox lucrative offseason signee, Ian Desmond, recovers from a broken hand.

Rockies season begins April 3rd, as Colorado opens their season up against the Milwaukee Brewers.