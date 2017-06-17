Rockies set division opponent winning streak record vs. Giants

The Rockies accomplished something Saturday they have never done before.

The Colorado Rockies managed to knock off the division rival San Francisco Giants Saturday afternoon by a final score of 5-1. The win was Colorado’s eighth straight victory against the Giants, the Rockies’ longest winning streak versus any NL West opponent in franchise history.

The win moved Colorado’s record to 45-26 on the season.

This season has been full of historic and defining moments for the Rockies. From singing Ian Desmond to the largest contract in franchise history to Greg Holland recording 23 consecutive saves to start a season, 2017 has been a banner year for the new-look Rockies.

Colorado’s six straight home wins against San Francisco is also their longest home winning streak versus the Giants in the franchise’s existence.

The Rockies have steamrolled most of their opponents this season, and that hasn’t changed with the Giants in town. In the three games the teams have played in this series, Colorado has compiled 25 runs on 44 hits.

Saturday’s win also guaranteed another series victory for Colorado, bumping their record in series this season up to 16-4-3.

Winners of 11 of their last 14 ballgames, the Rockies started the season hot out of the gate and have not looked back since. Their 45 wins are the most in the National League, and their winning ways have established a confidence within the clubhouse that has championship aspirations brewing for the crew.