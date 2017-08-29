Rockies tame Tigers with offensive revival

The Colorado Rockies were able to fend off the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-3. Colorado’s offense took control late in the game to solidify the victory for Colorado and even the three-game series at Coors Field.

The Rockies jumped out to a quick lead after second basemen DJ LeMahieu cranked a solo home run in the bottom half of the first inning off Tigers’ young starter Michael Fulmer. Gerardo Parra drove in an additional two runs in the bottom of the third inning, giving starting pitcher German Marquez some breathing room to work with on the mound.

Marquez was spot on for most of the game, but coughed up the lead in the seventh, surrendering a two-run home run to Mike Mantook. Outside of a couple of hiccups, Marquez was sharp Tuesday tying a career-high in strikeouts with 10.

Marquez finished with 6.1 innings pitched, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and a walk along with his 10 strikeouts.

The Rockies managed to manufacture a run in the seventh with Carlos Gonzalez hitting a sacrifice-fly, scoring Jonathan Lucroy to re-take the lead.

Once Colorado retook control, they never looked back. Following the Gonzalez sac-fly, Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu got on base to set the table for All-Star and MLB RBI leader Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who has struggled in recent time (.231 BA in last six games), pushed the Rockies over the top, blasting a three-run bomb to left-center field.

Pat Neshek worked just 0.2 innings, but earned the win. Mike Dunn and Adam Ottavino locked things down in the eighth and ninth innings, as the Rockies would go on to defeat the Tigers and even the series at a game apiece.

The clubs will finish up their three-game set tomorrow afternoon. Chad Bettis (0-1, 3.79 ERA) is scheduled to take the hill for Colorado. He will oppose long-standing Tigers ace, Justin Verlander (9-8, 3.90 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MDT.