Colorado Rockies trade Miguel Castro to the Baltimore Orioles

The Colorado Rockies have traded relief pitcher Miguel Castro the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash, the team announced today.

Castro was designated for assignment after failing to make the Rockies roster out of Spring Training. Castro was a focal point in the trade that sent Rockies’ great Troy Tulowitzki north of the border. In correspondence with the designation, pitcher Kyle Freeland filled the Rockies final roster spot.

In his time as a member of the Rockies, Castro managed to post a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 7.20.

Hours prior to the trade, Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich had the following to say regarding the demotion of Castro.

“It’s a tough decision, but there are two different ways to look at it,” Bridich said. “One is that we had to make a difficult decision and exit somebody with a great deal of potential still. The other way to look at it is that we are adding somebody we feel like is a better pitcher and will be a better contributor to us now and moving forward. It’s not ever an easy decision, especially when it comes to pitching and wanting to have as much talented pitching around as much as possible, but this game is full of difficult decisions,”