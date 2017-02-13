As rumors continue to swirl, Avalanche GM Joe Sakic spotted in Boston

It’s a rumor that just will not go away. The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche remain connected on the trade front.

On Sunday, Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic was caught chatting up his counterpart in Boston Don Sweeney during the Bruins/Canadiens game. Avs assistant GM Chris MacFarland and amateur scout Neil Shea were also in attendance.

The Boston Globe published a report on Sunday, in which Fluto Shinzawa outlined the likely focuses for each team. The Bruins aren’t really looking for a rental, and could use a gritty left winger like Gabriel Landeskog; while the Avalanche are still looking to upgrade their blueline, and a defenseman like Brandon Carlo would make sense. That much hasn’t changed. As of yet, neither has the Bruins unwillingness to part with Carlo.

Sakic and co. will return to the TD Garden on Monday night, to watch the final of the Beanpot Tournament between Boston University and Harvard. The Bruins have four prospects in that game, as defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson play for BU and forward Ryan Donato and defenseman Wiley Sherman will suit up for Harvard.

The NHL trade deadline is March 1.