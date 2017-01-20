San Diego fans start petition to prevent Chargers from taking name to LA

Needless to say, San Diego football fans are “charged” up about the Chargers packing their bags and taking their talents to Los Angeles. Now, some have started a petition to prevent the franchise from using the name.

“The Chargers brand belongs in San Diego, just like the Browns belong in Cleveland,” read the petition. “Dean Spanos should be free to move his team and his business to LA, but he should NOT be allowed to take our history and all the goes along with being a Charger and Fan with him.”

What impact does this have on the Denver Broncos? Not much. Perhaps you are a good samaritan and want to help the city that hosted your AFC West compatriot for all but a year of their existence. More likely, you want to stick it to the Chargers. If you so choose, regardless of your motive, you can sign the petition here.