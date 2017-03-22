A scouting report on potential Broncos draft target Zach Cunningham

Despite DeMarcus Ware‘s retirement, Shane Ray is a talented and capable outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos. The inside linebacker position is where improvement is needed for the Broncos defense. 5280 Sports Network’s Jake Marsing gives us his scouting report on former Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham, and why he feels he might not fit the Broncos’ scheme.

Cunningham was named the first unanimous All-American in Vanderbilt history last season, after compiling an SEC-leading 125 tackles, with 16.5 being tackles for a loss.