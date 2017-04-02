Senzatela appears headed to Denver with strong, short final spring outing

By the sounds of Rockies manager Bud Black, Antonio Senzatela appears headed to the majors following his final outing of Spring Training. Senzatela struck out two and allowed one hit in two innings in a 1-1 tie with Seattle to wrap up Cactus League play.

“This guy’s been a supreme strike-thrower in the minor leagues,” Black said postgame Saturday, “he’s shown that here in camp. That should continue in the big leagues.”

Senzatela’s big-league opportunity came when a roster spot opened up with Chad Bettis on the 60-day DL while he receives cancer treatment.

Senzatela’s stat line from this spring wasn’t anything spectacular. He posted an 0-4 record and 4.61 ERA over 27.1 innings pitched (five starts). But it’s not necessarily the box score that impressed Black enough to apparently slide Senzatela into his rotation.

“I liked the fastball command,” Black said. “There’s life to the fastball. I like the delivery that he repeats. This guy pitches with a fierceness, which I like.”

Each of those characteristics is similar to two Rockies right-handers that experienced great success at Coors Field last year, Bettis and Jon Gray. Mechanically, Black likes what he sees from Senzatela, as well.

“Powerful lower half. You know he’s got a – I like the high front side, which creates some deception,” Black said.

Senzatela has a career 2.45 ERA through five years in the minor leagues. The 22-year-old began his career with the Rockies in the Dominican Summer League in 2012, but has never pitched higher than Double-A. His 2016 season in Hartford was cut short by injury after he began the year 4-1 with a 1.82 ERA in seven starts.

Nolan Arenado hit a solo home run for Colorado in the tie game. Carlos Estevez pitched a successful inning of relief, aided when Tony Wolters caught Leonys Martin stealing second base. Martin was one of two Mariners Wolters caught stealing in the game.

The Rockies are off Sunday before opening the season at Milwaukee on Monday. Senzatela and left-hander and Colorado native Kyle Freeland are expected to fill out the final two spots in the rotation to open the season.