Short-handed Mammoth falls despite four goals from Eli McLaughlin

The Colorado Mammoth was without John Grant, Jr. for a third-straight game and Ilija Gajic for a second. The team was also without Jeremy Noble, one of three usual stalwarts in the lineup who missed Saturday’s contest at Calgary with an injury. The short-handed Mammoth struggled offensively and fell to the Roughnecks, 12-8, at Scotiabank Saddledome.

“We got off to a really slow start,” said Colorado defenseman Joey Cupido. “All three losses this season have been a very similar theme. We battled and we competed, but we dug ourselves a four-goal hole that we couldn’t climb out of.”

For the second-straight game, Alex Buque relieved starting netminder Dillon Ward. Buque made 22 saves while allowing seven goals.

“I just hope (Dillon) keeps his head up,” said coach Pat Coyle. “This team won’t win without him playing. I don’t think we’re concerned, necessarily, going forward. I just think he’s better than what he’s shown.”

Forward Eli McLaughlin was the lone bright spot offensively for the Mammoth. His four-goal night tied his single-game career-high (which he set earlier this month), with three tallies coming on the power-play. The other extra-man goal was scored by Zack Greer, who also added two assists.

Even with a makeshift line-up, Coyle isn’t making any excuses.

“I’d like to think that we can compete with any team, whoever’s in the line-up. I don’t see that the injuries were the difference tonight; it was our play. We were just not sharp enough.”

Colorado scored two goals in each of the four quarters, and scooped up 11 more loose balls than Calgary.

The Mammoth hosts the Georgia Swarm next Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7pm MT at Pepsi Center.

Featured Image Credit: Calgary Roughnecks, Candice Ward / Jenn Pierce