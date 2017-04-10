Siemian fully recovered from surgery, as Broncos begin offseason program

The Denver Broncos opened their offseason program on Monday, as they were permitted to start early after hiring a new head coach in Vance Joseph. Joseph spoke to the media on Monday, offering an update on quarterback Trevor Siemian.

“Trevor is full-go, guys,” Joseph said. “He’s been cleared to be a full participant in the offseason program. He’s full-go, he’s ready to go. No issues.”

Siemian had offseason surgery on his left shoulder, which had been bothering him for much of the 2016 season. Now fully healthy, he is poised to enter into a quarterback competition with Paxton Lynch. A competition which Joseph says will be completely open.

“It is open, guys, 50/50,” Joseph said. “It’s an open competition. We’ve got these two young guys that [have] got bright futures…It’s going to go down to the wire, I hope. Right now, it’s a new system that’s going into place here with Mike McCoy. So, it’s a fair, open competition, and the best guy is going to play.”