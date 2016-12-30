Siemian, Lynch to split snaps “hopefully somewhere right down the middle”

Denver will see two options for its quarterbacking future on Sunday in the season finale against the Oakland Raiders, and according to head coach Gary Kubiak both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch should see an equal number of snaps.

“Hopefully there are 75-snaps for us and they both play,” Kubiak told reporters on Friday. “What’s half of 75? I’m an [Texas A&M] Aggie (laughs). Hopefully somewhere right down the middle. They won’t be running in and out. I can tell you that. One will play and then the other one will play.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean things will be split first half and second half, although that is the plan as it stood on Friday. Kubiak and the Broncos are still playing to win, despite being out of playoff contention, hoping to spoil the Raiders’ chances at their first AFC West title since 2002.

“Obviously I can sit here and tell you that they’re going to play a half and a half,” Kubiak said. “I can tell you that, but let me see how the game goes. In their mind, that’s kind of where we’re going right here, but let me see. That could change, but they’re both going to play.”

Both Siemian and Lynch spoke on Wednesday, talking about their mindsets heading into the game. Kubiak announced that morning that Siemian would start, but that Lynch would see playing time.

“Obviously I thought that I would play,” Siemian said. “I’ll just make the most of the reps that I get and hopefully put us in a position to win.”

Siemian is hoping to snap a three-game losing streak that matches the team’s longest since 2011. The Broncos have not lost four consecutive games since 2010 under Kyle Orton and Tim Tebow when Denver had streaks of four and five losses. Siemian would be the quarterback of record in each of the games in the four-game losing streak should Denver lose again Sunday.

Lynch, who is 1-1 this season in two starts in place of Siemian because of injury, didn’t let the media hype about his potentially earning a third start on Sunday faze him.

“I was more excited than anything to get the opportunity to play again,” Lynch said. “The coaches make the decision on who starts and who plays, so I’m just happy to get out there and get some playing time and get some reps with those ones … know Trevor has done a good job with the offense all year. He’s played well and we lost a couple of close games down the stretch. I’m happy to play however I can play and every rep is valuable to me. However I can get it, I’ll take it.”

Lynch did admit that coming off the bench presents a unique challenge as a quarterback.

“I think it is [difficult] for everybody just because you’re sitting around and then you have to come off the bench and play, but it helps knowing that you’re going to go in and play. You can stay warm on the sideline [for] when you do come in. Just knowing that I’m going to play is going to be a little bit easier than not knowing and having to come off of the bench,” Lynch said.

In terms of what he hopes to accomplish on Sunday, he’s keeping things simple.

“I just want to be able to move the ball. As a team, we want to win the game. That’s the big goal for me. If we’re winning, I want to keep the lead and win the game. If not, I want to win the game.”

Oakland won’t be taking this game lightly, the Chiefs play at the same time on Sunday, with both teams fighting for the AFC West title.

The coaching staff won’t make any determinations about who will start opening day in 2017 based on this game alone, but Broncos Country will be keeping a close eye on how both Siemian and Lynch perform with the same offense against the same defense on the same day.