Siemian and two former Broncos were some of the worst in Week 16

We already knew that Trevor Siemian was among the lowest-graded players by Pro Football Focus in Week 16. Now we know that Siemian was officially the worst quarterback in the league last week, based on the final PFF ratings. And a pair of former Broncos joined him as the worst at their respective positions, including one who was hands down the lowest-graded player in the league last week.

Siemian’s 33.6 rating from PFF was the worst of his career, and coincided with his worst passer rating to date, 43.1. Siemian completed just 17 of 43 pass attempts for 183 yards and an interception in a 33-10 loss to Kansas City. According to PFF:

Denver’s season ended with a bit of a whimper on Sunday night, thanks largely in part to an offense that couldn’t get nearly anything going. Siemian really struggled under pressure, completing just 2-of-12 passes for 20 yards on the day. When he looked deep he was rarely accurate, completing one pass beyond 20 yards downfield (a 26-yarder) in seven attempts, with one of them being intercepted.

Siemian was far from the worst player on the field last week, though. In fact, two former Broncos graded lower than Siemian.

Zane Beadles, a former Broncos guard, earned a 33.0 grade from PFF for his play against the Rams, despite his 49ers earning a one-point victory. Beadles has played a number of positions for the 49ers this season, including guard and left tackle. On Sunday, he made his first start at center, filling in for the injured Marcus Martin. He took over mid-game in a Week 15 loss to the Falcons. About his performance Sunday, PFF said:

Almost all of Beadles struggles came in the run game, as he actually didn’t allow a pressure in pass protection. But he allowed six run stops in the run game on top of multiple other disruption plays. He also had three penalties.

Beadles rough day was nothing compared to Tracy Porter’s, however. The former Broncos and Colts cornerback, now with Chicago, was torched for 160 yards in a 41-21 loss to Washington. Porter made just two tackles and allowed five catches to earn PFF’s lowest grade of the week, a 19.4. Here’s how bad his day was, per PFF: