SOURCE: Nuggets prefer to trade Gallinari or Chandler over Faried

The Denver Nuggets have been associated with a number of trade rumors as the NBA’s Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches.

Nuggets forwards Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, and Kenneth Faried have all popped up in talks at one point during the frenzy of trade season. A national source with knowledge of the situation has informed Mile High Sports that Denver is much more willing to deal Gallinari or Chandler rather than Faried; however, Faried’s name is not off the table.

As it stands, the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets have been linked to both Chandler and Gallinari.

Faried’s name, on the other hand, has not been thrown into the rumor mill as much as the other two. Although, Denver have made it made it known in the past that Faried is available.

The Nuggets are reportedly seeking a first-round pick and more for Gallinari and Chandler, while the asking price for Faried still remains unknown.

With the recent emergence of Nikola Jokic as the cornerstone of the franchise, the Nuggets are in a position to rid the remnants of the trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the New York Knicks six years ago, knowing Jokic and the new wave of Nuggets are going to be the ones leading Denver back towards contention.

As ESPN’s Zach Lowe said earlier in the week, Denver wants to reach the playoffs this season and is under the impression, they could do so without Gallo or Chandler specifically.

Gallo, Chandler, and Faried have been Nuggets staples for over half a decade, with all three holding value for teams on the brink of contention.

Denver is currently 25-31, which currently has them slotted in the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot. The Nuggets have not made the playoffs in three seasons.

The NBA’s deadline is Thursday at 1 p.m. MT.