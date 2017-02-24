Stanley Cup coming to Denver with NHL Centennial Fan Arena

Although this season has been a tough one for the Colorado Avalanche, fans will have something to celebrate March 10-11, as the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is coming to Pepsi Center. An interactive traveling fan experience, the arena is traveling to all North American NHL cities to celebrate 100 years of NHL hockey.

Fans will have the opportunity to partake in a variety of different activities throughout the two days. The main attraction, the museum truck, will feature interactive digital displays, historical memorabilia, as well as video and photo moments throughout NHL history. Another truck will feature a giant video screen that will test fans’ Avalanche knowledge with trivia, as well as playing team highlights. Fans can also hope to see some former and current Avs, as the truck will feature a pop-out stage for special appearances.

The “Rink” will allow youth hockey players the chance to display their individual skills through games and clinics. If the technological features on the trucks weren’t enough, the Clear the Ice Zamboni VR Experience should fulfill any tech-savvy fans’ needs. Fans will be timed to see who can resurface the ice the quickest, with cold air hitting their skin and their seats rumbling, with all the times being posted to a leaderboard to see who could conquer the virtual reality challenge.

Fans will also be able to see the coveted Stanley Cup, which may bring woes to some fans who haven’t seen the Avs hoist the trophy since 2001. Food trucks, Avalanche alumni appearances, prize raffles and more will also be available to fans.

The event will take place in the Camry South parking lot of the Pepsi Center. After the completion of the two-day event, the Avs will take on the Ottawa Senators at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday, March 11.